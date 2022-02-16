WEDNESDAY
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Business and Luncheon Meeting — Local author Randy Rush will talk about his book “Loving Tammy,” a memoir of his wife’s struggle with early onset Alzheimer’s, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wedgewood Black Forest, 12375 Black Forest Road; tlwc.net.
• • •
THURSDAY
Getting to Know the Hearts of Jackson Creek Senior Living Lunch and Learn — An informational session for seniors and families interested in learning more about the retirement community and senior living services in general, 11 a.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, free. Reservations: 719-725-6060, lhale@jcseniorliving.com.
• • •
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Birthday Bash — With SofaKillers, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $25-$40; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
FEB. 25
Stillhouse Junkies — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119;blackroseacoustic.org.
• • •
FEB. 27
Hope, Hearts and Home Celebration — To benefit Family Promise, 2-5:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Registration required: ihn-cos.networkforgood.com.
• • •
MARCH 5
Easton Corbin — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$99; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
MARCH 11
Chris Pierce — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
• • •
MARCH 12
Moors & McCumber - 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-22; trilakesarts.org.
Rush Archives — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
MARCH 18-19
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
MARCH 24
The Kentucky Headhunters — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
MARCH 25
Brooks Williams — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
APRIL 8
David Jacobs-Strain & Bob Beach — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
• • •
APRIL 22
Bill Hearne Trio — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
• • •
APRIL 30
Claude Bourbon — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-30; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
MAY 13
Acoustic Eidolon — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-25; trilakesarts.org.
Gypsy Swing Revue with Kristi Stice — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
• • •
MAY 28-30
MeadowGrass Music Festival — lineup includes Ranky Tanky, Darlingside and Marc Broussard, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, Black Forest, admission: $118.99-$178 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger. rockymountainhighway.org.
• • •
JULY 12
CPR Class — To benefit, Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
• • •
JULY 16
Janie Fricke — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-80; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
