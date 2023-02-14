THROUGH MARCH 1

Winter Art Show — Presented by Palmer Lake Art Group, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

THROUGH APRIL 15

GriefShare Support Group — For anyone grieving the death of a family member or friend, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jackson Creek Senior Living, Falcon’s Nest, third floor, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, one-time fee of $20. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/griefshare-group.

• • •

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Haley Chapin of Tri-Lakes Cares, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

FRIDAY

Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — Father-daughter singer-songwriter duo Kaite and Joe Uveges will present “UVEGES: Katie and Joe,” 11:30 a.m. Air Force Academy Falcon Club. Meetings are open to all members of Tri-Lakes Women’s Club. To become a member or learn about the club, go to tlwc.net.

Dueling Pianos — Love Stinks — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

SATURDAY

Boot Barn Hall’s Birthday Party Bash — With Paizley Park, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $32-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

WireWood Station — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20-$25; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

TUESDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

FEB. 23

Employees — How to Get’em and Keep’em — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

FEB. 24

Blue Canyon Boys — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

FEB. 25

Travis Denning — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

The Sleeping Giants — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20-$25; trilakesarts.org.

FEB. 28

State of the Tri-Lakes Chamber and Economic Update Lunch — With Mary Kelly, CEO Productive Leaders, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Great Wolf Lodge, 9494 Federal Drive, $50-$60. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

MARCH 1

Stick Men — With Tony Levin, 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.

MARCH 3

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

MARCH 4

Soapdish Featuring Last Patrol — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

FRIDAYS, MARCH 3-31

Fish Fry Friday — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m. Fridays, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $12, $8 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.

MARCH 7-11

JA Rock ‘N Bowl Black Tie Bowling — To benefit Junior Achievement, The Summit at Interquest, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Registration: secure.qgiv.com/event/jarocknbowl-blacktie2023.

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.

To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133, 80908 or 80921 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.