FRIDAY

Bad Colorado — A Tribute to Bad Company — Skin & Bones will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

SATURDAY

Winter Fun — Roast hot dogs and marshmallows, live music, hayrides and more, to benefit Fox Run Regional Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $5. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

MONDAY

FO4R North Job Fair — 3-7 p.m., 1895 Democracy Point; fo4rnorth.com.

• • •

FEB. 9

Tri-Lakes Chamber Orientation — 8-9:30 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

FEB. 10

BJ Estares Duo — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

• • •

FEB. 11

Can’t Help Falling in Love — Featuring Memories of Elvis: The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artists Experience, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $125-$175; bootbarnhall.com.

Nancy Honeytree — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

FEB. 16

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Haley Chapin of Tri-Lakes Cares, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

FEB. 17

Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — Father-daughter singer/songwriter duo will present “UVEGES: Katie and Joe,” 11:30 a.m. Air Force Academy Falcon Club. Meetings are open to all members of Tri-Lakes Women’s Club. To become a member or learn about the club, go to tlwc.net.

Dueling Pianos — Love Stinks — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

FEB. 18

WireWood Station — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20-$25; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

FEB. 21

Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

FEB. 23

Employees — How to Get’em and Keep’em — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

FEB. 25

Travis Denning — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

The Sleeping Giants — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20-$25; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

MARCH 1

Stick Men — With Tony Levin, 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

MARCH 8

Black Forest Trails Association Board Meeting — Todd Marts, EPC Parks & Rec Executive Director, will speak on the future of Section 16 and other topics, 6:30 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road; 719-332-8896, blackforesttrails.org, president.bfta@gmail.com.

• • •

MARCH 10-12

Create! Family Retreat — La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

• • •

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.

To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133, 80908 or 80921 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.