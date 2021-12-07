FRIDAY
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Business and Luncheon Meeting — 11 a.m.-noon, Wedgewood Black Forest, 12375 Black Forest Road; tlwc.net.
SATURDAY
Book Signings — With Tanja Britton “Places and People of the Pikes Peak Region” and Mike Pach “Colorado Springs: Then and Now,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
DEC. 16-18
Larry Stewart Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
DEC. 18
Book Signings — J.B. Teller “Open Bar” and Michele Sample “Can I Hold Your Hand?” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
DEC. 21-22
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
DEC. 31
New Year’s Eve — Expect the Unexpected — With SofaKillers, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $100-$125; bootbarnhall.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Santa on Patrol — New, unwrapped toys to benefit children in the Tri-Lakes area can be dropped off at Monument Police Department, 645 Beacon Lite Road, Monument or any Toys-4-Tots box locations throughout Tri-Lakes Area; aromano@tomgov.org.
THROUGH DEC. 24
Santa’s Wonderland — Free 4x6 photo with Santa, crafts and more, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive. Reservations required: basspro.com/santa.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.