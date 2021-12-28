FRIDAY
New Year’s Eve — Expect the Unexpected — With SofaKillers, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $100-$125; bootbarnhall.com.
JAN. 14
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
JAN. 15
Josh Ward — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
JAN. 19
State of the State — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC with Governor Polis, 4-5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $45-$65. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2vahxjn4.
JAN. 22
Zepp 11 — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$20; bootbarnhall.com.
JAN. 29
Narrow Gauge — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
