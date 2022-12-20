THROUGH SATURDAY
Santa’s Wonderland — Free photo with Santa, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive, go online for times: tinyurl.com/mwwayutr.
THURSDAY
Dueling Pianos — Holiday Edition — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY
Country Christmas Show — Featuring Cody Cozz, Exit West and Matt Heard, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
DEC. 30
Starburn — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
DEC. 31
New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — Featuring SofaKillers, Soapdish will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $125-$175; bootbarnhall.com.
JAN. 5
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Robb Soucek, Farmers Insurance, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
JAN. 6
Josh Ward — WireWood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
JAN. 7
The Long Run — Alter Eagles — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
JAN. 13
Dueling Pianos — 80’s Rewind — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Jake Leg — Joseph Teichman and Front Range Highway will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
JAN. 14
Lecture & Book Signing — With Kevin J. Anderson, 1-3 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
Martini Shot — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
JAN. 19
Palmer Lake Historical Society Annual Potluck & Business Meeting — 7-8:30 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Crescent Valley, Palmer Lake. Ham, rolls, coffee & tea provided, bring salad or dessert; palmerdividehistory.org.
JAN. 20
Sunset Hike at Santa Fe Open Space — 4:30 p.m., meet at Palmer Lake Recreation Area, 199 County Line Road, Palmer Lake, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
JAN. 21
The Perry Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Kim Richey — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
JAN. 27
Lendon James & CW Twenty Hands High — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
JAN. 28
Mr. Majestky’s 8 Track Revival — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
FEB. 4
Winter Fun — Roast hot dogs and marshmallows, live music, hayrides and more, to benefit Fox Run Regional Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $5. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
