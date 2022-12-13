THROUGH SATURDAY
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 24
Santa’s Wonderland — Free photo with Santa, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive, go online for times: tinyurl.com/mwwayutr.
• • •
THURSDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Chris and Wendy Jeub, Monument Glamping, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening: Ellie Mental Health — 4-6 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 5 p.m., 77 Third St., Monument; trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Wayne Wilkinson & Andy Burtschi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13741 Bass Pro Drive; waynewilkinson.com.
Book Signings — With Jodi Bowersox will sign her “Anonymous” action series, “Rocky Mountain Series” and Lightning Rider” series and Susan Mathis, “Peyton’s Promise” and “Rachel’s Reunion, noon-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree — Featuring the Radio Band, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
MONDAY
Wrap & Yap Party — Get ahead of your gift wrapping with gift wrapping tips, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; ppld.org/celebrate-holidays.
• • •
TUESDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Community Banks of Colorado, 1899 Woodmoor Drive, Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
DEC. 22
Dueling Pianos — Holiday Edition — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
DEC. 23
Country Christmas Show — Featuring Cody Cozz, Exit West and Matt Heard, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
DEC. 30
Starburn — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
DEC. 31
New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — Featuring SofaKillers, Soapdish will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $125-$175; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JAN. 5
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Robb Soucek, Farmers Insurance, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
FEB. 4
Winter Fun — Roast hot dogs and marshmallows, live music, hayrides and more, to benefit Fox Run Regional Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $5. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.