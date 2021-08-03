THURSDAY
Concerts in the Park — With Hammerstadt Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
SofaKillers — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$50. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY
Chris Bandi — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Dion Pride — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $26-$34. Tickets required: trilakesarts.org.
Silver Key 50th Anniversary Engaged at Every Age Gala — Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive or virtual live stream, $150 for in-person event. Tickets required: silverkey.org.
SATURDAY-AUG. 15
Watermelon Festival — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Colorado Pumpkin Patch, 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, $12; watermelonfestival.net.
SUNDAY
Confederate Railroad — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $50-$80. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 11
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Jennifer Deann Scott, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 12
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Rico Southee, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 13-14
The Long Run: Eagles Tribute Band — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$75. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 14
Chasqui String Quartet — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $18-$22. Tickets required: trilakesarts.org.
AUG. 15
Tequila & Tapas — 4-6 p.m., La Rosa Southwestern Dining, 25 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, benefits Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, $67 plus tax. Reservations required by Aug. 12: 719-368-7676.
AUG. 18
Sunset Patio Sessions — With High Mountain Duet featuring Jon Murphy, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 19
Art Hop — With discussion on various books by a representative from Boulder County Nature Associate and books signings by Tammi Hartung, 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With South for Winter, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 20
Happy Trails — To raise funds for a new Northern El Paso County Nature Center, 6-9 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/special-events.
AUG. 21
Western Saloon Night — To benefit the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 21, 225 North Gate Blvd., $40-$50. Tickets required: 488-0880, wmmi.org.
Musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Acoustic Eiodolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $14-$18. Tickets required: trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 13
”Visions of Color, Light, Appreciation and Gratitude” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Downtown Monument Art Hop — 5-8 p.m., third Thursdays, downtown Monument; tinyurl.com/5434e7vt.
THROUGH SEPT. 25
Last Saturday’s Car Show — 8:30-11:30 a.m. last Saturday of each month, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive; csevc.com/p/bassprocarshow.html.
