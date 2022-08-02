THURSDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Antonio Briceno, HealthMarkets, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Comedy Night — With Kenn Kington, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY AND AUG. 11-14
”Someday in Wonderland — A Musical of Madness” — Presented by Colorado Springs Young People Theatre Troupe, 6 p.m., Stone Crossing Amphitheater, Birdle Oaks Land and Tenny Crags Road; sscosyoungpeople.org.
FRIDAY
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Diamond Rio — Exit West will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
Gary Chapman — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
AUG. 10
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Rico Southee, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
AUG. 11
Concerts in the Park — With Eighty3, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Blackhawk — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 12
SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military Network, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$50; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 13
Mark Wills — Sandy Wells Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 17
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Roma Ransom, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Sandy Wells, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
AUG. 18
Book Signings — With Stewart Green, author of “Hiking Colorado’s Hidden Gems: 40 Undiscovered Trails” and Susan Joy Paul, author of “Hiking Waterfalls, Colorado: A Guide to the State’s Best Waterfall Hikes,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
AUG. 19
Craig Campbell — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$50; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 20
Miracles in Motion — To benefit Stable Strides, 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
The Burney Sisters — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
Pickin’ on the Divide Music Festival — With Colorado bluegrass bands, Monument; townofmonument.org/132/community-events.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
