THURSDAY
Concerts in the Park — With Wirewood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Rico Southee, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY AND SEPT. 3
Denver Piano Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SUNDAY
Tri-Lakes Cruisers Care Club Car Show — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Second Street, Monument. Registration to enter car is $25 in advance, $30 same-day registration: tl-cruisers.weebly.com.
SEPT. 2
Concerts in the Park — With Inman Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
SEPT. 4
The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$40. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 5
Tyler Farr — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $50. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 8
Sunset Patio Sessions — With the Gilmore Family Band Duo, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 10-11
My Blue Sky: Allman Brothers Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 11-12
Front Range Open Studios — Self-guided tour of the working studios and workshops of 13 full-time professional artists and craftsmen in the Tri-Lakes region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 488-0629, frontrangeopenstudios.com.
SEPT. 15
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Jennifer Deann Scott, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 16
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson & Taylor Biskup, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 17
Denver Piano Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 18
Bines and Brews — With beer, gin, mead, moonshine and jazz music, 1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., Monument, $10-$25. Tickets required: trilakeschamber.com/bines--brews-beer-fest.html.
SEPT. 18-OCT. 31
Pumpkin Patch — With more than 30 activities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Pumpkin Patch, 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, $12; watermelonfestival.net.
SEPT. 26
Ward Davis — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 30
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Edith Makes a Paper Chain, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 9
Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $65. Reservations: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Downtown Monument Art Hop — 5-8 p.m., third Thursdays, downtown Monument; tinyurl.com/5434e7vt.
THROUGH SEPT. 25
Last Saturday’s Car Show — 8:30-11:30 a.m. last Saturday of each month, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive; csevc.com/p/bassprocarshow.html.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.