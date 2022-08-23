THURSDAY
Concerts in the Park — With Joe Sciallo and the Deep End, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
War Hippies — To benefit the Special Operators Transition Foundation, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Shield 616 — Ride for the Blue — With performances by The Long Run, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Shield 616 — Motorcycle Run — 10 a.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Registration: shield616.org.
• • •
AUG. 31
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Tri-Lakes Chamber Informational Meeting: Travel with the Chamber-Tuscany March 2023 — 6-7:30 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
SEPT. 1
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Tenderfoot Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Hickabee and the Inman Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
• • •
SEPT. 2
Ashtonz — To benefit Safe Families Pikes Peak, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SEPT. 3
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$20; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SEPT. 4
Ian Munsick — With Corey Kent, to benefit Folds of Honor, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $45-$100; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SEPT. 7
Book Signing — Mike Torreano “White Sands Gold,” 1-3 p.m., Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 13990 Gleneagle Drive; miketorreano.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SEPT. 8
The Reminders — With Joseph Lamar, to benefit Citizens Project, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$65; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SEPT. 8-29
Oil Painting Made Easy — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $50; trilakesarts.org.
SEPT. 10
Rocky Mountain Pig Jig — To benefit NephCure Kidney International, with live music, open bar, amateur BBQ competition, kids’ area and more, 1-7 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Road, $30-$40, free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets: rockymountainpigjig.com.
SEPT. 15
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Tim Glenn, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
ONGOING
”Created to Create” — Works by Rita Carswell, through Sept. 1, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
”Cowboys in the Abstract Jungle” — Works by Joe Beavers and Carol Probst, through Sept. 27, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
