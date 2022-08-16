THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time guests, $50 for membership in breakfast club, in addition to membership dues. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Book Signings — With Stewart Green, author of “Hiking Colorado’s Hidden Gems: 40 Undiscovered Trails” and Susan Joy Paul, author of “Hiking Waterfalls, Colorado: A Guide to the State’s Best Waterfall Hikes,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Concerts in the Park — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.

• • •

FRIDAY

Craig Campbell — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$50; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

SATURDAY

Miracles in Motion — To benefit Stable Strides, 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.

The Burney Sisters — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.

Pickin’ on the Divide Music Festival — With Colorado bluegrass bands, Monument; townofmonument.org/132/community-events.

• • •

TUESDAY

Social Media Trends of 2022 — With Lauren Hug of HugSpeak Consulting, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

AUG. 25

Concerts in the Park — With Joe Sciallo and the Deep End, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.

War Hippies — To benefit the Special Operators Transition Foundation, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

AUG. 26-27

Shield 616 — Ride for the Blue — With performances by The Long Run, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

AUG. 27

Shield 616 — Motorcycle Run — 10 a.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Registration: shield616.org.

• • •

AUG. 31

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Tri-Lakes Chamber Informational Meeting: Travel with the Chamber-Tuscany March 2023 — 6-7:30 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

SEPT. 1

Concerts in the Park — With Hickabee and the Inman Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.

• • •

SEPT. 7

Book Signing — Mike Torreano “White Sands Gold,” 1-3 p.m., Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 13990 Gleneagle Drive; miketorreano.com.

• • •

SEPT. 10

Rocky Mountain Pig Jig — To benefit NephCure Kidney International, with live music, open bar, amateur BBQ competition, kids’ area and more, 1-7 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Road, $30-$40, free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets: rockymountainpigjig.com.

• • •

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.

Tags

Load comments