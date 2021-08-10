THURSDAY

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Rico Southee, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Long Run: Eagles Tribute Band — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$75. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

SATURDAY

Chasqui String Quartet — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $18-$22. Tickets required: trilakesarts.org.

AUG. 18

Sunset Patio Sessions — With High Mountain Duet featuring Jon Murphy, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.

AUG. 19

Art Hop — With discussion on various books by a representative from Boulder County Nature Associate and books signings by Tammi Hartung, 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.

Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With South for Winter, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.

AUG. 20

Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser — 6-9 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $50. Registration: tinyurl.com/happy-trails-event.

AUG. 21

Western Saloon Night — To benefit the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 6-9 p.m., 225 North Gate Blvd., $40-$50. Tickets required: 488-0880, wmmi.org.

Musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

Acoustic Eiodolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $14-$18. Tickets required: trilakesarts.org.

AUG. 22

Austin English — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

AUG. 25

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Hickabee, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.

AUG. 26

Concerts in the Park — With Wirewood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Rico Southee, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.

AUG. 27-28

Denver Piano Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

AUG. 29

Tri-Lakes Cruisers Care Club Car Show — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Second Street, Monument. Registration to enter car is $25 in advance, $30 same-day registration: tl-cruisers.weebly.com.

SEPT. 2

Concerts in the Park — With Inman Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

THROUGH FRIDAY

”Visions of Color, Light, Appreciation and Gratitude” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH SUNDAY

Watermelon Festival — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Colorado Pumpkin Patch, 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, $12; watermelonfestival.net.

THROUGH SEPT. 24

Downtown Monument Art Hop — 5-8 p.m., third Thursdays, downtown Monument; tinyurl.com/5434e7vt.

THROUGH SEPT. 25

Last Saturday’s Car Show — 8:30-11:30 a.m. last Saturday of each month, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive; csevc.com/p/bassprocarshow.html.

