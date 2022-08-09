THURSDAY
Concerts in the Park — Eighty3 with Go Go Girlzilla, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Blackhawk — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
”Someday in Wonderland — A Musical of Madness” — Presented by Colorado Springs Young People Theatre Troupe, 6 p.m., Stone Crossing Amphitheater, Birdle Oaks Land and Tenny Crags Road; sscosyoungpeople.org.
• • •
FRIDAY
SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military Network, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$50; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Ribbon Cutting: CycleBar COS Northgate — By Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 10:30 a.m., 13375 Voyager Parkway, Suite 120; trilakeschamber.com.
Mark Wills — Sandy Wells Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Spruce Mountain Ranch, 14771 S. Spruce Mountain Road, Larkspur, free for first-time guests, $15 for nonmembers. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
AUG. 17
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Roma Ransom, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — Sandy Wells, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
• • •
AUG. 18
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time guests, $50 annually for chamber members to join breakfast club, in addition to membership dues. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Book Signings — With Stewart Green, author of “Hiking Colorado’s Hidden Gems: 40 Undiscovered Trails” and Susan Joy Paul, author of “Hiking Waterfalls, Colorado: A Guide to the State’s Best Waterfall Hikes,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Concerts in the Park — Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
• • •
AUG. 19
Craig Campbell — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$50; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 20
Miracles in Motion — To benefit Stable Strides, 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, prices online. Tickets: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
The Burney Sisters — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
Pickin’ on the Divide Music Festival — With Colorado bluegrass bands, Monument; townofmonument.org/132/community-events.
AUG. 23
Social Media Trends of 2022 — With Lauren Hug of HugSpeak Consulting, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
AUG. 25
Concerts in the Park — With Joe Sciallo and the Deep End, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
War Hippies — To benefit the Special Operators Transition Foundation, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 ZIP codes, send information two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.