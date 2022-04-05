FRIDAY
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
David Jacobs-Strain & Bob Beach — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
• • •
SATURDAY
Poetry Month Celebration — With Joe Murphy and Lonnie Wartman, 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
• • •
TUESDAY-APRIL 26
Family of Christ — Trivia Night — 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Buttermilk Breakfast and Burgers, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, $10; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
APRIL 14
Casey Donahew — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
APRIL 15
Chris Cagle — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Jordan Walker Ross — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
APRIL 16
Jerrod Niemann — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$68; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
APRIL 20
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wedgewood Black Forest, 12375 Black Forest Road. Meetings are open to all members of Tri-Lakes Women’s Club. To become a member or learn about the club, go to tlwc.net.
100+ Women Who Care Bi-Annual Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.
• • •
APRIL 22
The Reunion Beatles — Get Back — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
APRIL 24
Scottish American Military Society Post-pandemic Pot Luck — 1-5 p.m., Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Go to facebook.com/groups/808998775807025 for membership qualifications and leave message for administrator for follow-up.
The Country Music Project — To benefit Lutheran Valley Retreat’s Programs and Missions, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
APRIL 30
Sandra Dallas — Will sign “Little Souls,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Claude Bourbon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$30; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
MAY 7
Book Signings — Tom and Lindy Schneider “College Secrets of Highly Successful People” and “Starfish on the Beach” and Katie McQuaid, “Everybody Loves Grace,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Acoustic Eidolon — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-25; trilakesarts.org.
Gypsy Swing Revue with Kristi Stice — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
MAY 14
Whitney Anderson — Signing her collection of picture books, 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
MAY 18
A Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $40. Tickets: tri-lakescares.org.
MAY 28-30
MeadowGrass Music Festival — lineup includes Ranky Tanky, Darlingside and Marc Broussard, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, Black Forest, admission: $118.99-$178 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger. rockymountainhighway.org.
JUNE 11
Pie and Ice Cream Social — 6-8 p.m., St. Peter Church, 155 Jefferson St., Monument. To raise awareness and funds for Mater Filus (Mother and Child), the maternity home set to open in 2023 for vulnerable pregnant woment in the Pikes Peak region. Admission is free and all are welcome. For info or to donate, go to petertherock.org.
JUNE 18
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; creativecrafters.org.
JULY 12
CPR Class — To benefit, Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: email monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
