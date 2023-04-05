THROUGH APRIL 15

GriefShare Support Group — For anyone grieving the death of a family member or friend, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jackson Creek Senior Living, Falcon’s Nest, third floor, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, one-time fee of $20. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/griefshare-group.

THROUGH APRIL 25

”Sacred Art” Exhibition — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Jayme Holligan and Jason DeaBueno, Silver Key, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

FRIDAY

Sofakillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

EGGStravaganza — Glow in the dark egg hunt, for ages 8 and older, 7:45, 8, 8:15 and 8:30 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Saturday, APRIL 8

Wildland Fire Information Workshop — Personal preparedness, evacuation tips and home property safety evaluation information, 9 a.m. to noon, Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, 19255 Monument Hill Rd, Monument.

APRIL 13-16

Living Facilitator Training — Our Whole Lives: Sexuality and Our Faith (OWL), La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

APRIL 14

Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — With garden-style party and style show featuring Chico’s clothing collections, 11:30 a.m., Falcon Club, Air Force Academy. Open to members. To become a member, go tp tlwc.net or email membership@tlwc.net.

Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner — With awards, auction and more, 6 p.m., Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $80-$95. Reservations required by Monday: trilakeschamber.com/annual-awards-dinner.html.

Wirewood Station & Sandy Wells — To benefit Family of Christ, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

APRIL 15

Push Ceremony for Monument FD — 10 a.m., Fire Station 4 at 15415 Gleneagle Drive. Join the fire department to welcome its two new fire trucks; www.monumentfire.org.

The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Eric Elison “Gordon & Me” — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

APRIL 18

Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Synergy One Lending, 10855 Hidden Pool Heights, Suite 250. Free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

APRIL 19

Social Media 101 — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

100+ Women Who Care Tri-Lakes Bi-Annual Meeting — 5 p.m., Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.

APRIL 20

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Travis Bockenstedt, Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

APRIL 21-23

OWL Facilitator Training — Our Whole Lives: Sexuality and Our Faith (OWL), La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

APRIL 22

My Blue Sky — Allman Brother Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

