THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Balance Chiropractic, 15 Spectrum Loop, Suite 100, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/27nka355.
• • •
FRIDAY
Arbor Day Celebration — 10-11:30 a.m., Dirty Woman Creek Park, 17575 Mitchell Ave., Monument; events@tomgov.org.
• • •
SATURDAY
Great American Cleanup — 9 a.m.-noon, Town of Monument; fountain-crk.org/event-sites.
Sandra Dallas — Will sign “Little Souls,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Claude Bourbon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $25 and up; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
MAY 6
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
MAY 7
Book Signings — Tom and Lindy Schneider “College Secrets of Highly Successful People” and “Starfish on the Beach” and Katie McQuaid, “Everybody Loves Grace,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$40; bootbarnhall.com.
Paul Overstreet — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $40 and up; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
MAY 12
Lorrie Morgan — Morgan Cheyenne will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$82; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
MAY 13
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Benefit Concert — With Sandy Wells Band & Jeffrey Alan Band, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$55; bootbarnhall.com.
Acoustic Eidolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20 and up; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
MAY 14
Whitney Anderson — Signing her collection of picture books, 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
• • •
MAY 18
A Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $40. Tickets: tri-lakescares.org.
• • •
MAY 19
Book Signings — Jeanette Minniti “The Only Way Home” and Tim Jones and Rocky Schokley “Easy Hikes to the Hidden Past,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Peak Awards & Installation Banquet — Celebrate the industry’s top professionals and installation of the 2022-23 Apartment Association of Southern Colorado Board of Directors, 5-11 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Registration: tinyurl.com/2phmxc3r.
• • •
MAY 20
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
MAY 21
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
MAY 30
Monument’s Memorial Day Ceremony — 10-11 a.m., Monument Cemetery, 800 Eighth St., Monument; events@tomgov.org.
JUNE 11
Pie and Ice Cream Social — To raise awareness and funds for Mater Filus, the maternity home set to open in 2023 for vulnerable pregnant women in the Pikes Peak Region, 6-8 p.m., St. Peter Church, 155 Jefferson St., Monument. Donations accepted; petertherock.org.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.