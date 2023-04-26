THURSDAY

Brian Grace — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 6-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

FRIDAY

Dueling Pianos — Funky Town — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

WireWood Station — 7-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Kerry Paige — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Ribbon Cutting: Rehab Journals, LLC — Noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument; trilakeschamber.com.

Nothing but Nineties — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

SUNDAY

Broadway Brunch — Featuring “Chicago” performed by local performers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

WireWood Station — To benefit Lutheran Valley Retreat’s programs and missions, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

MONDAY

Ribbon Cutting: Monument Glamping’s New Luxury Tents — Open house 3-5 p.m. with ribbon cutting at 3 p.m., 16315 Rickenbacker Ave., Monument; trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

MAY 3-6

Black Forest Arts & Craft Guild Spring Show — 4-7 p.m. May 3, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. May 4-6, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; bfacg.org.

•••

MAY 4

Red Dirt Revival — Kevin Austin — To benefit Stable Stripes, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

•••

MAY 6

Book Signing — With Sandra Dallas, “Where Coyotes Howl,” 11 a.m.1 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

•••

MAY 5

Cinco de Mayo with El Local Fandango: ZZ Top Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta — With Collective Groove, 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

•••

MAY 9

Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $40. Registration required by May 5: tri-lakescares.org.

•••

MAY 12

Thompson Square — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

Countyside — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

•••

MAY 13

Family Day Science — Exhibitors include Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, Space Foundation, Money Museum, radioactivity and Tesla presentations and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Western Museum of Science and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $5 per car. Tickets available online or at gate; wmmi.org.

Book Signings — With Dr. Lindsey Larsen, author of “Meeting Exceptional Friends” and Lindsay Mello, author of “The Dream Fairy,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Cash’d Out — Tribute to Johnny Cash — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

•••

MAY 18

Book Signings — With Mike Torreano, author of “White Sands Gold” and Stephanie Kane, author of “True Crime Redux,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

•••

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

