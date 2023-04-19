THROUGH TUESDAY

“Sacred Art” Exhibition — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Travis Bockenstedt, Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Piano Show — 6-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

FRIDAY

Last Patrol — 7-10:15 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

OWL Facilitator Training — Our Whole Lives: Sexuality and Our Faith (OWL), La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Tidal Breeze — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

My Blue Sky — Allman Brother Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch with Steven Brooks Trio — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

APRIL 26

Spirits of Spring — Wine and food tasting with live and silent auction to benefit Gleneagle Sertoma, 6-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $75, $140 for two. Reservations: spiritsofspring.org.

APRIL 27

Brian Grace — 6-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

APRIL 28

Dueling Pianos - Funky Town — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

WireWood Station — 7-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

APRIL 29

Jazz Brunch with Kerry Paige — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Ribbon Cutting: Rehab Journals, LLC — Noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument; trilakeschamber.com.

Nothing but Nineties — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

APRIL 30

Broadway Brunch — Featuring “Chicago” performed by local performers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

WireWood Station — To benefit Lutheran Valley Retreat’s programs and missions, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

MAY 1

Ribbon Cutting: Monument Glamping’s New Luxury Tents — Open house 3-5 p.m. with ribbon cutting at 3 p.m., 16315 Rickenbacker Ave., Monument; trilakeschamber.com.

MAY 3-6

Black Forest Arts & Craft Guild Spring Show — 4-7 p.m. May 3, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. May 4-6, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; bfacg.org.

MAY 4

Red Dirt Revival — Kevin Austin — To benefit Stable Stripes, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

MAY 6

Book Signing — With Sandra Dallas, “Where Coyotes Howl,” 11 a.m.1 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

MAY 5

Cinco de Mayo with El Local Fandango: ZZ Top Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta — With Collective Groove, 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

