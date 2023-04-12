THROUGH APRIL 25

”Sacred Art” Exhibition — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

APRIL 14

Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — With garden-style party and style show featuring Chico’s clothing collections, 11:30 a.m., Falcon Club, Air Force Academy. Open to members. To become a member, go to tlwc.net or email membership@tlwc.net.

WireWood Station & Sandy Wells — To benefit Family of Christ, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Missy & the Dirty Secrets — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Kerry Paige — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Eric Elison “Gordon & Me” — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch with Tony Szajowski Duo — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

TUESDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Synergy One Lending, 10855 Hidden Pool Heights, Suite 250. Free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

APRIL 19

Social Media 101 — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Ribbon Cutting: Alpine Essentials — Opening of new recreational dispensary, open house 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. with ribbon cutting at noon, 850 Commercial Lane, Palmer Lake; trilakeschamber.com.

100+ Women Who Care Tri-Lakes Bi-Annual Meeting — 5 p.m., Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.

• • •

APRIL 20

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Travis Bockenstedt, Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Piano Show — 6-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

APRIL 21

Last Patrol — 7-10:15 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

APRIL 21-23

OWL Facilitator Training — Our Whole Lives: Sexuality and Our Faith (OWL), La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

•••

APRIL 22

Jazz Brunch with Tidal Breeze — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

My Blue Sky — Allman Brother Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

•••

APRIL 23

Jazz Brunch with Steven Brooks Trio — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

•••

APRIL 26

Spirits of Spring — Wine and food tasting with live and silent auction to benefit Gleneagle Sertoma, 6-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $75, $140 for two. Reservations: spiritsofspring.org.

•••

APRIL 27

Brian Grace — 6-10 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

•••

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

