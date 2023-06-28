WEDNESDAY

“PLAG Color Splash 2023” — Noon-4 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Todd Haller, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Concerts in the Park — With The Jeremy Facknitz Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

THURSDAY

Ms. Colorado Senior America Variety Show — 3-4 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.

FRIDAY

Still They Ride — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

GOYA — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Grand Camp — For grandparents and grandkids, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

SATURDAY

Dueling Pianos — Celebrates Independence Day early, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

TUESDAY

Tri-Lakes 4th of July — Pancake breakfast, 4th of July Fun Run, Monument 4th of July parade, street fair, beer garden and live bands, Monument and Palmer Lake; townofmonument.org/338/tri-lakes-4th-of-july.

ONGOING

New Backpacks Drive — To benefit COSILoveYou, drop off donations through Friday during store hours to any Super Quality Cleaners, including two in the Tri-Lakes area and receive $10 store credit towards future dry cleaning or laundry service, one per customer; sqcleaners.com.

“Inside—and Outside—the Lines” — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through July 25, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

DAILY

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: [email protected].