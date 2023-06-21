WEDNESDAY

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Double Barrel, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Concerts in the Park — With Ashlee and the Longshot Revival, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

• • •

THURSDAY

Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Production Point, 11675 Ridgeline Drive, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/4bz46a2x.

• • •

FRIDAY

Eddie Montgomery — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$125; bootbarnhall.com.

Red Rocks Rebellion — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Birds of Play — Mike Holweger will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

• • •

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Kerry Paige — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Paizley Park — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Aaron Lacombe — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area, $5. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

• • •

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch with TREO — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

ONGOING

Daily

“PLAG Color Splash 2023” — Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through June 28, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

New Backpacks Drive — To benefit COSILoveYou, drop off donations through June 30 during store hours to any Super Quality Cleaners, including two in the Tri-Lakes area and receive $10 store credit towards future dry cleaning or laundry service, one per customer; sqcleaners.com.

“Inside—and Outside—the Lines” — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through July 25, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133, 80908 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.