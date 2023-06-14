WEDNESDAY

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Jacob Christopher, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Concerts in the Park — With The Mimic Rocks, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker: Carol Nolan, CPN & Associates, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Book Signings — Barbara Bowen, “Fireworks on the Fourth,” Denise Gard, “Raven Woods” and Christine Loomis, the 13th edition of “Colorado Off the Beaten Path,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

FRIDAY

Dreamboat Annie & Project Foreigner — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Kopesetic — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

SATURDAY

Front Range Maker’s Market — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Lewis-Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; frmakersmarket.com.

Jazz Brunch with Ziegler & Abbott — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Smokin’ — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

Skin & Bones — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

SUNDAY

Father’s Day Jazz Brunch with Tidal Breeze — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

MONDAY

Sue’s Gift Teal Tee-Off Charity Golf Tournament — 9 a.m., The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $250 and up. Registration: suesgift.org/teal-tee-off.

MONDAY-JUNE 23 AND JULY 17-21

Steam Camp — For grades 3-5, Western Museum of Science and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $225-$250. Registration: 719-488-0880, wmmi.org.

TUESDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Spruce Mountain Ranch, 14771 Spruce Mountain Road, Larkspur. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

”PLAG Color Splash 2023” — Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through June 28, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

New Backpacks Drive — To benefit COSILoveYou, drop off donations through June 30 during store hours to any Super Quality Cleaners, including two in the Tri-Lakes area and receive $10 store credit towards future dry cleaning or laundry service, one per customer; sqcleaners.com.

”Inside—and Outside—the Lines” — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through July 25, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.