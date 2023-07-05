WEDNESDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With School of Rock, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speakers: Jayme Holligan and Jason DeaBueno, Silver Key, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Peak Big Band, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, concerts move inside Black Forest Community Center in case of inclement weather; facebook.com/peakbigband.

• • •

FRIDAY

Jimmy’s Buffet — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$54; bootbarnhall.com.

Leon Patillo — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$40; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

SATURDAY

Pikes Peak or Bust Parade — 11 a.m., downtown Colorado Springs; pikespeakorbust.org.

Book Signing — With cookbook author A.J. Forget, “The Buslife Kitchen: Cuisine for the Modern Nomad,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Front Line Benefit Concert — With Isaac Hoskins, Brendan O’Hara, Last Patrol Band and the Glass Mountain Orchestra, 6:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $55; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

SUNDAY-JULY 15

Pioneer Camp — For students entering grades 2-4, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

Explorer Camp — For students entering grades 4-6, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

Voyager Camp — For students entering grades 6-8, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

• • •

MONDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

Vintage Truck Season: Acrylic Painting Workshop — 6-8:30 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $55. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p935ast.

• • •

TUESDAY

Lecture Series: More Than “Molly” — With guest lecturer, Andrea Malcomb, Director at Historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum, 4 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $5. Tickets: wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening — 5-7 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m., Pinnacle Advance Primary Care, 595 Chapel Hills Drive, Suite 220; trilakeschamber.com.

Ikenobo: Intro to Japanese Flower Arranging — 6-8 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $80. Registration: tinyurl.com/5a65kk2u.

• • •

TUESDAY-JULY 15

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo — Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $25 and up. Tickets: pikespeakorbust.org.

• • •

TUESDAY OR JULY 18

Floral Kids Camp: Wearable Flower Art — For ages 7-12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $150. Registration: sweetwaterflowermarket.com/workshops.

• • •

ONGOING

“Inside—and Outside—the Lines” — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through July 25, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

DAILY

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: [email protected].