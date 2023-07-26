WEDNESDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

Concerts in the Park — With Missy & the Dirty Secrets, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

• • •

THURSDAY

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, concerts move inside Black Forest Community Center in case of inclement weather; facebook.com/peakbigband.

• • •

FRIDAY

KeyBank Northgate Ribbon Cutting — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 11:15 p.m., 27 Spectrum Loop. Registration: tinyurl.com/5cejtrp3.

SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Last Patrol — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

Buddy Mondlock Duo — Davis Boye, Mark Gillick will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

• • •

SATURDAY

Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m., OutPaw’s Sweet Home Sanctuary, 18110 Sweet Road, Payton; trilakeschamber.com.

90’s Dance Party — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

TUESDAY

Needle Felt Colorado State Flag Ornament — 4-5 p.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $50. Registration: tinyurl.com/yx2scwzn.

• • •

ONGOING

iHeartRadio Music Bingo — With concert ticket giveaways, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/music-bingo-karaoke.

• • •

DAILY

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: [email protected].

Silver Key Thrift Store — Donations of gently used items accepted, Tri-Lakes Thrift Store, 755 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; 719-488-3495, silverkey.org/thrift-store.