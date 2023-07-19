WEDNESDAY

Floral Kids Camp: Fresh and Pressed Floral Bouquets — For ages 7-12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $150. Registration: sweetwaterflowermarket.com/workshops.

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening — 3-6 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., A Daugherty and Associates, LLC: An American Family Agency, 775 Colorado 105, Unit H, Palmer Lake; trilakeschamber.com.

Pocket Full of Sunshine: 2 Mini Gift Arrangements, Wine and Charcuterie — 4-5:30 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $85. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p935ast.

Concerts in the Park — With Narrow Gauge, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

• • •

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker: Stacy Jones, Warrior Insurance, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Author Randy Rush — Will discuss his book “Loving Tami: No Regrets: An Alzheimer’s Love Story,” 2 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.

Book Signings — Stewart Green and Susan Joy Paul, “Trails to the Top: 50 Front Range Mountain Hikes” and Al Anderson, “Trail Tips,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Tri-Lakes Dynamic Rotary Meeting — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber, 166 2nd St., Monument; tlrotary.com.

Chambers of El Paso County Business After Hours — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Production Point, 11674 Ridgeline Drive, $10-$25. Registration: tinyurl.com/yerehtjx.

Pick and Pot a Plant: Houseplants 101 — 6-7:30 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $45. Registration: tinyurl.com/4su33crm.

• • •

FRIDAY

True North Health Center Ribbon Cutting — 4-7 p.m. with ribbon cutting at 5 p.m., 13860 Gleneagle Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/yjzf6wk3.

Michael Martin Murphy — 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Full Throttle — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

• • •

SATURDAY

Ribbon Cutting/Grand Re-Opening — 10-11 a.m., with ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., Wag N’ Wash, 1150 W. Baptist Road; trilakeschamber.com.

Hot Dogs & Hot Rods Car Show Alzheimer’s Fundraiser — with Tri-Lakes Cruisers Car club, 10 a.m.-noon, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.

• • •

MONDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

New Fishing Pier Ribbon Cutting — 2:30 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., Monument Lake, Monument; trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

TUESDAY

AI-What You Need to Know — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

ONGOING

El Paso County Fair — Through Saturday, El Paso County Fairgrounds, Calhan; elpasocountyfair.com.

”Inside—and Outside—the Lines” — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Tuesday, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

”Make the Day Brighter” — Works by Allen Davis, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, oon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Tuesday, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

iHeartRadio Music Bingo — With concert ticket giveaways, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/music-bingo-karaoke.

• • •

DAILY

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: [email protected].

Silver Key Thrift Store — Donations of gently used items accepted, Tri-Lakes Thrift Store, 755 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; 719-488-3495, silverkey.org/thrift-store.