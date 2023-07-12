WEDNESDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

Darling Dahlias: Floral Arranging Workshop — 5:30-7 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $85. Registration: tinyurl.com/yxdd65cp.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Concerts in the Park — With Hot Boots Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

• • •

WEDNESDAY OR JULY 19

Floral Kids Camp: Fresh and Pressed Floral Bouquets — For ages 7-12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $150. Registration: sweetwaterflowermarket.com/workshops.

• • •

THURSDAY

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series — With New Horizons Kicks Jazz Band, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, concerts move inside Black Forest Community Center in case of inclement weather; facebook.com/peakbigband.

ProRodeo Hall of Fame Golf Tournament — 7 p.m., King’s Deer Golf Club, 19255 Royal Toon Drive, Monument, $50 and up. Registration: tinyurl.com/2h95xsfz.

An Evening with Trey Taylor Concert — To benefit the Children’s Literacy Center, 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25 and up. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

FRIDAY

Cody Cozz — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

The Wildwoods — Brittany Jean, Ben Guihan will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

• • •

SATURDAY

Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., Anne Holzem Photography, 251 Front St., Suite 9, Monument; trilakeschamber.com.

2023 Family Day: Industry — Family-friendly educational event will feature special exhibitors to include the Monument Fire District, Kilroy’s Blacksmith Workshop, Tavatek Engineering, the Gold Prospectors of Colorado and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $5 per car, not including inside museum admission. Tickets, available at gate or online: wmmi.org.

The Long Run — To benefit Shield 616, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Barry Corbin — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

SATURDAY-JULY 22

El Paso County Fair — El Paso County Fairgrounds, Calhan; elpasocountyfair.com.

• • •

SUNDAY-JULY 22

MADD Camp — For students entering grades 9-12, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

Contemplative Camp — For adults, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

• • •

MONDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

Needle Felted Turtle — 5:30-7:30 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $50. Registration: tinyurl.com/ywma5xz3.

• • •

TUESDAY

Floral Kids Camp: Wearable Flower Art — For ages 7-12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $150. Registration: sweetwaterflowermarket.com/workshops.

Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Summertime Wine Pairing with Light Apps — 6:30-8:30 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $65. Registration: tinyurl.com/yxdd65cp.

• • •

ONGOING and daily

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo — Through Saturday, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $25 and up. Tickets: pikespeakorbust.org.

“Inside—and Outside—the Lines” — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through July 25, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: [email protected].