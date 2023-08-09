WEDNESDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

Coffee Talk — An informal and friendly conversation about the home-selling process with Colorado Springs-based realtors Clay and Jacob Martin, 10 a.m.-noon, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: Laura Hale at 719-259-1331, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.

Telling Your Story — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber, 166 Second St. Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Trivia in the Park — 6-7:30 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; 719-520-6387.

Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

Laughs & Drafts — With comedy showcase with local performers and hosted by Melody Klema, 7-9 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing, 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $20. Reservations: tinyurl.com/mwutn27v.

THURSDAY

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Rafiel & the Roomshakers, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

FRIDAY

SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military, 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$50; bootbarnhall.com.

Palmer Lake Concert Series — With Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band, 6-7 p.m., Palmer Lake Village Green, located next to Palmer Lake Library, 66 Lower Glenway St., Palmer Lake; ppld.org/library-lawn-concerts.

Black Forest Biergarten Fundraiser — To benefit the Black Forest Community Center and the Love the Logs project, 6:30-9 p.m., Black Forest Community Center and Log School Park, 12530 Forest Road, $25-$50. Tickets: tinyurl.com/3jewkc9z.

Goya! — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

SATURDAY

Women Tote Basket Workshop — 9 a.m.-noon, A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $90. Registration: tinyurl.com/ypyms97s.

2023 Family Day: History — Family-friendly educational event, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $5 per car, not including inside museum admission. Tickets, available at gate or online: wmmi.org.

Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

MONDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

TUESDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Willow Springs Ranch Model Home, 2246 Prairie Smoke Drive, Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

ONGOING

iHeartRadio Music Bingo — With concert ticket giveaways, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/music-bingo-karaoke.

DAILY

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: [email protected].

Silver Key Thrift Store — Donations of gently used items accepted, Tri-Lakes Thrift Store, 755 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; 719-488-3495, silverkey.org/thrift-store.