WEDNESDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

THURSDAY

Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m., Mason-McDuffie Mortgage new branch, 7222 Commerce Center Drive, Suite 201; trilakeschamber.com.

iHeartRadio Music Bingo — With concert ticket giveaways, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/music-bingo-karaoke.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

FRIDAY

Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening — 3-5 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., The Marq at Monument Ridge Apartments, 15329 Monument Ridge Court; trilakeschamber.com.

Rumours — Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Sandy Wells — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

SATURDAY

Raz-B — 4-8 p.m., Production Point, 11675 Ridgeline Drive, $50; tinyurl.com/mwrpd6uy.

Dueling Pianos: Born to Rock — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $20; bootbarnhall.com.

Hooligan’s Holiday — Tribute to Mötley Crüe — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off and Balloon Glow — Memorial Park, Colorado Springs; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.

SUNDAY

Corey Kent — To benefit Folds of Honor, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $50-$99; bootbarnhall.com.

ONGOING

Bill Wegener: “JesusFedMe” Photography Exhibit — Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 27, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Nanci Ricks: “To Love the Slumdog” Photography Exhibit — Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 27, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Vera Anderson: “Risk & Redemption” Exhibit — Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 27, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

DAILY

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: [email protected].

Silver Key Thrift Store — Donations of gently used items accepted, Tri-Lakes Thrift Store, 755 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; 719-488-3495, silverkey.org/thrift-store.