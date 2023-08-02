WEDNESDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

Concerts in the Park — With Skin & Bones, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Limbach Park, 800 Eighth St., Monument; townofmonument.org.

• • •

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker: Kathie Bluejacket, EXP Commercial, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Deep Blue Sea, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

• • •

FRIDAY

Pikes Peak Library District’s Summer Adventure Celebration Concert — With Steve Weeks, 6-7:30 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; tiny.ppld.org/steve-weeks.

Firefall — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

WireWood Station — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

• • •

SATURDAY

The Electric Way 10 Year Anniversary Party — With food trucks, family-friendly activities, giveaways and more, noon-3 p.m., Trails End Taproom, 252 Front St., Monument; tinyurl.com/bdzyuhvf.

Elvie Shane — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $26-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Dallas Alley — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

• • •

MONDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening — 10:45 a.m., I Heart Mac & Cheese, 12229 Voyager Parkway, Suite 120; trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

TUESDAY

Lecture Series: The History of the Alexander Film Company of Colorado Springs — With guest lecturer, Steven Antonuccio, 4 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $5. Tickets: wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

Carbe and Durand — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

ONGOING

iHeartRadio Music Bingo — With concert ticket giveaways, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/music-bingo-karaoke.

• • •

DAILY

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: [email protected].

Silver Key Thrift Store — Donations of gently used items accepted, Tri-Lakes Thrift Store, 755 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; 719-488-3495, silverkey.org/thrift-store.