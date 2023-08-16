WEDNESDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

Garden of the Gods: Landscape Oil Painting Class — 6-9 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $75. Registration: tinyurl.com/45z3e2wr.

Acoustic Eidolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker: Donna Mabon, Goosebumps Cryotherapy, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Mark Stevens — Will sign “Fireballer,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Tri-Lakes Dynamic Rotary Meeting — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber, 166 2nd St., Monument; tlrotary.com.

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With SofaKillers, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

• • •

FRIDAY

Hawaiian Luau — 4-6 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway. Reservations: 719-725-1331, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.

Palmer Lake Concert Series — With Skean Dubh, 6-7 p.m., Palmer Lake Village Green, located next to Palmer Lake Library, 66 Lower Glenway St., Palmer Lake; ppld.org/library-lawn-concerts.

• • •

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Rocket Man Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $59; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

SATURDAY

Pickin’ on the Divide Music Festival — With Colorado bluegrass bands, Monument; trilakeslionsclub.org/fund-raising/pickin-on-the-divide.

• • •

MONDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

• • •

ONGOING

iHeartRadio Music Bingo — With concert ticket giveaways, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/music-bingo-karaoke.

• • •

DAILY

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: [email protected].

Silver Key Thrift Store — Donations of gently used items accepted, Tri-Lakes Thrift Store, 755 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; 719-488-3495, silverkey.org/thrift-store.