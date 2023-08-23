WEDNESDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

• • •

THURSDAY

El Paso County Concerts in the Park Series — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; tinyurl.com/2p9xu36r.

• • •

FRIDAY

Palmer Lake Concert Series — With Edie Carey, 6-7 p.m., Palmer Lake Village Green, located next to Palmer Lake Library, 66 Lower Glenway St., Palmer Lake; ppld.org/library-lawn-concerts.

Lies or Lullabies — Tribute to Bryan Adams and John Mellencamp — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Chain Station — Scott Cadenasso, Collapsing Stars will open, 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Not Quite Alright — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

• • •

SATURDAY

Bands in the Barn — With Acme Bluegrass, 6-9 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $20; tinyurl.com/2j52vs4f.

Sons of Genesis — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

MONDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

• • •

TUESDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Orientation — 8-9:30 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

ONGOING

iHeartRadio Music Bingo — With concert ticket giveaways, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/music-bingo-karaoke.

• • •

DAILY

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: [email protected].

Silver Key Thrift Store — Donations of gently used items accepted, Tri-Lakes Thrift Store, 755 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; 719-488-3495, silverkey.org/thrift-store.