WEDNESDAY
2018 HEALTH EXPO
Cooking demos, healthy snacks and vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ACES Valley Ball Facility, 16815 Mitchell Road, Monument, free; Ashley, 487-3520.
THURSDAY
WATERCOLOR
WORKSHOP: PAINTING LANDSCAPES
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Gallery 132, 251 Front St., Suite 8, Monument, $60; Information: Larry Haught, lchaught@gmail.com. Registration: gallery132.com/classes.
SATURDAY
ROCKY MOUNTAIN MUSIC ALLIANCE
PIANO QUARTET
With Zahari Metchkov, Geoffrey Herd, Ekaterina Dobrotvorskaia and Max Geissler, 7-9 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Advance tickets: rmmaconcerts.org.
SEPT. 6
MONUMENT HOMEMAKERS MEETING
Sandy Ice presenting, bring a dish to share for lunch. 11:45 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 2nd St., Monument; reserve your spot with Linda Case, 459-8184.
CREATIVE
GROWTH THROUGH PROJECT ORIENTED
PHOTOGRAPHY
Class taught by Colorado native and professional photographer Michael Snively, 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105 Palmer Lake, $30. Registration: pdphotographers.com.
SEPT. 8-9
FRONT RANGE OPEN STUDIOS TOUR
See how and where fine art and craft is created with 23 participating artists and craftsmen, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs and Monument locations. Map available at frontrangeopenstudios.com.
SEPT. 10
TRI-LAKES LIONS CLUB ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
To benefit community support agencies, 1 p.m. tee-off, U.S. Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Course, Parade Loop, Building 3170; register with tournament coordinator Jim Naylor, 481-8741, 487-0950 or 303-883-8329, jim1947n@comcast.net.
SEPT. 11
HOW TO SPEAK TO DEMENTIA
Workshop for family caregivers, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Home Care Assistance, 13395 Voyager Parkway, free. Registration: 822-1229, hcacos.com.
SEPT. 19
“REBOOT”
With Chris Stefanick, 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $22. Advance tickets: petertherock.org.
SEPT. 25
HOSPICE 101
Workshop for family caregivers, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Home Care Assistance, 13395 Voyager Parkway, free. Registration: 822-1229, hcacos.com.
ONGOING
TRI-LAKES BUSINESS ACCELERATORS
7:45 a.m. Tuesdays, Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road; facebook.com/trilakesbusinessaccelerators.
POWER HOUR
NETWORKING
8-9 a.m., Tuesdays Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
SENIOR COFFEE
9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, free; 481-8728, ppymca.org/locations/north/tri-lakes.
THROUGH SEPT. 11 2018 WMMI SPEAKERS’ BUREAU LECTURE
7-8:30 p.m. second Tuesdays, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $5; 488-0880, wmmi.org.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
Hosted by Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, third Tuesdays of each month. Go online for times and location: trilakeschamber.com.
BNI TRI-LAKES
8-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS
6 p.m. Thursdays, Living Streams Church, 108 N. Park St., Woodland Park; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. For a list of other meetings, go to nacolorado.org/meetings.
LIONS CLUB
INTERNATIONAL
7 p.m. first Thursdays, The Country Club at Woodmoor, 18945 Pebble Beach Way, Monument, lionsclub.org.
