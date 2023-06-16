Rhett Armstrong nearly achieved a flawless year on the gridiron as a sophomore.

The Palmer Ridge High School football team’s kicker finished the 2022 season 54 for 55 on his extra points and went 3 for 3 on field goal attempts.

This comes after Armstrong ended his freshman campaign 57 for 62 on PATs and 1 of 2 on field goals.

However, that 98 percent on extra points last season annoyed the now junior.

It took a moment, but Armstrong recalled where he broke his streak of nearly 50 consecutive point after touchdown makes.

“I want to say it was against Skyline and I think it was a playoff game,” Armstrong said.

Indeed it was.

The Bears won the game handily 44-7 in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. But Armstrong wanted an unblemished mark for the year.

“I’m a very competitive person,” Armstrong said. “Going a whole season without missing any extra points and then missing one, it got to me a little more than I wanted it to. But I did my best to not let it eat away at me and put it behind me. After that I was able to make everything I needed to make.”

As he enters his junior season, Armstrong said he’s gunning for perfection and continues to hone his skills this offseason.

Armstrong’s Twitter page shows video of him nailing a 57-yard kick and back-to-back 50 yarders indoors at the Air Force Academy’s training facility.

Armstrong also retweeted a video where he connected on field goals outdoors in the wind.

Armstrong joined the Bears’ football team recently as they attended the Rams football camp hosted by Colorado State University.

During the three-day camp, Armstrong said he worked on accuracy and building confidence.

“The CSU coaches have put us in drill work alongside their players,” Armstrong said. “We did a height drill and I thought that was really beneficial. You get real close to the crossbar and try to get it over the crossbar without hitting it. That’s helped me a lot. I’ve noticed the emphasis on accuracy in kicking regarding college. You don’t necessarily kick as far, but they want to make sure you connect on those kicks.

“The drill work helps you stroke clean balls and makes you feel good about the kicks. You start to get a feeling for what that great ball feels and looks like.”

Armstrong hopes to improve his touchback percentage this season, which he said would benefit his teammates.

“As far as field position goes that’s the most beneficial for us,” Armstrong said. “It benefits the defense to have the ball go into the end zone rather than [the receiving team] have a chance to run it out.”

Though he understands 55 out of 56 on extra points and 3 for 3 on field goals is exceptional, Armstrong said he’s not satisfied with anything less than perfection.

“I’m definitely working on that accuracy; I want no misses due to my error,” Armstrong said. “Stuff is going to happen. You might have a bad snap, the opponent might get a good block, but with the time we’re pursuing now of 1.3 seconds snap-to-kick, we’re not going to be seeing any blocks this year.”