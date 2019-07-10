AREA STUDENTS NAMED TO COLLEGE DEAN’S LISTS
The following students from northern El Paso County and the Tri-Lakes area have been named to the Dean’s Lists at their respective colleges for the spring 2019 semester:
• William Shambach of Gleneagle (biomedical engineering); Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y.
• Grant Grotelueschen, Caleb Grotelueschen and Haley Bohannon, all of Gleneagle; Dean’s List at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill.
• Dylan Hudson of Monument; Dean’s List at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont.