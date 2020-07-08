A couple of months ago, MaxPreps compiled a list of the 20 most dominant Colorado high school football programs of last decade. Not surprisingly, Pine Creek and Palmer Ridge both ranked high.
MaxPreps, which is owned by CBS Sports, used a straightforward formula that awarded points for top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps state computer rankings, top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps national computer rankings, state championships and state championship game appearances.
Pine Creek ranked second behind Valor Christian with 254 points. Valor had 393 based largely on winning seven state championships (five in Class 5A) and finishing in the state top 25 ten times in 10 seasons.
Pine Creek won four 4A state titles during the decade and twice finished as state runner-up. The Eagles were ranked in the state top 25 nine times. They were ranked No. 2 in 2019.
Palmer Ridge was 11th in the MaxPreps top programs. The Bears won 3A state titles in 2017 2018 and 2019. They were ranked in the state top 25 four times, reaching as high as No. 6 in 2017.
Two other southern Colorado teams made the MaxPreps 20 most dominant teams of last decade: Pueblo East (ninth) and La Junta (20th).
The official start of the prep sports season is set for Aug. 10. Pine Creek — which will compete in the 5A South Conference during the regular season and 4A for the postseason — plays it first football game Aug. 27 at home against Pueblo West. Palmer Ridge — back in 4A this season for the first time since 2015 — will be at Pueblo East on Aug, 28.
Looking at other fall sports, several Colorado Springs-area programs dominated their opponents last decade. Let’s look at a few.
Lewis-Palmer’s volleyball team won six 4A state titles (2013, 2014, 2016-19) and finished state runner-up two other times (2012 and 2015). The Rangers were the No. 1 in the nation in the Xcellent 25 in 2014.
Cheyenne Mountain won four 4A state volleyball titles in the 2010s. In fact, the Indians won five consecutive state crowns from 2008-12, and again in 2015. The Indians were state runner-up several other times last decade.
In boys soccer, Air Academy won 4A state championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The Kadets were state runner-up in 2013 and 2019.
Turning to boys tennis, Cheyenne Mountain is second all-time in state history with 18 championships. Last decade, the Indians won four 4A titles (2010-12, 2019). By the way, the program won 11 consecutive state championships from 1992-2002.
In cross-country, no program in the region has had more success than The Classical Academy. TCA girls teams have won a state-record 12 championships. The Titans won 10 consecutive state titles from 2003-12, and two more in 2018 and 2019.
TCA’s boys have garnered six state titles (most recently 2017). They also won state championships in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2011.
I emphasize state championships here because that is the goal of most programs. I totally get that most programs are not in it to win it at all costs. Just being on the fields of play and giving student-athletes a good experience is a great reward.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.