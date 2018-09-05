The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 21-27. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.

• Burglary – Auto, 1500 block Peregrine Vista Heights, Aug. 21, 7:58 a.m.

• Domestic Violence, 1300 block Interquest Parkway, Aug. 22, 2:47 p.m.

• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Aug. 23, 1:45 p.m.

• Assault, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Aug. 24, 10:52 a.m.

• Theft, 13400 block Cedarville Way, Aug. 24, 5:17 p.m.

• Robbery, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Aug. 24, 10:25 p.m.

• Fraud, 1800 block Weiskopf Point, Aug. 25, 9:05 a.m.

• Assault, 13400 block Voyager Parkway, Aug. 25, 2:04 p.m.

• Fraud, 13100 block Canyons Edge Drive, Aug. 26, 1:24 p.m.

• Theft – Vehicle, 1700 block Jet Stream Drive, Aug. 27, 9:25 a.m.

The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 22-28. Info published with permission from Monument PD.

• Harassment, 200 block Reading Way, Aug. 22, 12:41 p.m.

• Damaged Property, 400 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 23, 7:03 a.m.

• Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 24 6:29 a.m.

• DUI — Drugs, 16000 block Old Denver Road, Aug. 25, 2:59 p.m.

• Fraud, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 27, 2:35 p.m.

• Child Neglect, 15000 block Candle Creek Drive, Aug. 28, 9:55 a.m.

• Forgery, 16000 block Leather Chaps Drive, Aug. 28, 11:59 a.m.

