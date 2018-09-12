The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 28-Sept. 3. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.
• Harassment, 10200 block Lexington Drive, Aug. 28, 8:42 a.m.
• Harassment, 1600 block Peregrine Vista Heights, Aug. 28, 6:15 p.m.
• Fraud, 800 block Pistol River Way, Aug. 29, 2:21 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1400 block Lily Lake Drive, Aug. 30, 3:35 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 700 block Fox Run Circle, Aug. 30, 4:08 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Aug. 31, 9:41 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Sept. 1, 1:52 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Sept. 1, 9:09 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3100 block Summer Rain Trail, Sept. 2, 11:36 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 30-Sept. 4. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft – Shoplifting, 200 block U.S. Highway 105, Aug. 30, 2:53 a.m.
• Theft, 300 block Raspberry Lane, Aug. 31, 9:38 a.m.
• Sexual Assault, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Aug. 31, 11:40 a.m.
• Criminal Trespass and Theft, 400 block W. U.S. Highway 105, Aug. 31, 12:25 p.m.
• DUI, Jackson Creek Parkway and Lyons Trail Road, Sept. 2, 9:04 p.m.
• Obstruction of Police, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 4, 11:50 p.m.