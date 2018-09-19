The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 4-10. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Lookout Springs Drive, Sept. 4, 5:26 p.m.
• Fraud, 11600 block Ridgeline Drive, Sept. 5, 10:07 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Lookout Springs Drive, Sept. 5, 10:13 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2100 block Shady Aspen Drive, Sept. 5, 11:56 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 900 block Coyote Willow Drive, Sept. 5, 12:23 p.m.
• Burglary, 1400 block Lookout Springs Drive, Sept. 5, 7:20 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 6, 10:16 a.m.
• Assault, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Sept. 6, 12:48 p.m.
• Theft, 13400 block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 7, 3:59 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1500 block Promontory Bluff View, Sept. 8, 7:17 a.m.
• Theft, 1800 block Weiskopf Point, Sept. 8, 12:24 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 block Federal Drive, Sept. 8, 9:11 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1400 block Falcon Valley Heights, Sept. 10, 7:53 a.m.
• Runaway, 12400 block Broad Oaks Drive, Sept. 10, 11:29 a.m.
• Runaway, 12400 block Broad Oaks Drive, Sept. 10, 11:36 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 5-Sept. 11. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft – Shoplifting, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 6, 1 p.m.
• Forgery, 1200 block Baptist Road, Sept. 6, 7:35 p.m.
• Theft – Shoplifting and Failure to Appear Warrant, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 7, 2:11 a.m.
• Criminal Trespass and Theft, 400 block U.S. Highway 105, Sept. 8, 1:44 p.m.
• Forgery, 700 block Baptist Road, Sept. 10, 11:31 a.m.
• Criminal Trespass and Theft, 17000 block Lapis Court, Sept. 10, 5:24 p.m.