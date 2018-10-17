The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 2-8. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.
• Fraud, 11600 block Ridgeline Drive, Oct. 2, 8:34 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1600 block Peregrine Vista Heights, Oct. 4, 11:47 p.m.
• Drugs, 9400 block Federal Drive, Oct. 8, 8:59 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 3-8. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Sexual Assault, 15000 block Dawson Creek Drive, Oct. 3, 4:20 a.m.
• Assault, 15000 block Lacuna Drive, Oct. 3, 5:21 a.m.
• Domestic Problem, 800 block Beacon Lite Road,
Oct. 4, 9:50 a.m.
• Domestic Problem, 400 block Third St., Oct. 4, 12:21 p.m.
• Failure to Appear – Warrant, 16400 Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 5, 9:15 p.m.
• Damaged Property, 1100 Baptist Road, Oct. 6, 6:34 a.m.
• Fraud – Identity Theft, 600 Highway 105, Oct. 6, 7:04 p.m.
• Theft, 17000 Blue Opal Court, Oct. 8, 11:01 a.m.