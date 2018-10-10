The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 25-Oct. 1. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.
• Fraud, 900 block Pistol River Way, Sept. 26, 2:13 p.m.
• Drugs, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 26, 2:15 p.m.
• Harassment, 13000 block Duckhorn Court, Sept. 26, 4:39 p.m.
• Burglary, 13000 block Cupcake Heights, Sept. 26, 9:10 p.m.
• Prowler, 12100 block Mount Baldy Drive, Sept. 28, 9:19 p.m.
• Theft, 9400 block Federal Drive, Sept. 29, 11:19 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1000 block Diamond Rim Drive, Sept. 30, 8:38 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 10900 block Echo Canyon Drive, Oct. 1, 2:47 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 27-Oct. 2. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Criminal Trespass and Theft, 500 block Saber Creek Drive, Sept. 27, 7:41 a.m.
• Arson, 15000 block Dawson Creek Drive, Sept. 27, 11:05 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 16000 block Windy Creek Drive, Sept. 30, 3:44 p.m.
• Failure to Appear, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 2, 11:06 p.m.