The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 18-24. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.
• Sexual Assault, 12100 block Ambassador Drive, Sept. 18, 10:31 a.m.
• Harassment, 13500 block Meadowgrass Drive, Sept. 18, 5:29 p.m.
• Theft, 600 block Coyote Willow Drive, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m.
• Fraud, 500 block Middle Creek Parkway, Sept. 19, 10:25 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1700 block Redbank Drive, Sept. 20, 10:31 a.m.
• Drugs, 100 block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 21, 10:44 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 13300 block Clinet Drive, Sept. 22, 10:53 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Sept. 22, 5:53 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 block Federal Drive, Sept. 23, 1:36 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 15-25. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Stolen Vehicle and Trespassing, 1400 block Cipriani Loop, Sept. 15, 2:15 a.m.
• Domestic Problem, 1400 block Cipriani Loop, Sept. 16, 8:17 a.m.
• Trespassing and Fraud, 15000 block Dawson Creek Drive, Sept. 17, 2:07 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 17, 10:48 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 19, 10:26 p.m.
• Theft from Vehicle, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 20, 6:14 p.m.
• Criminal Trespass and Damaged Property, 15000 block Transcontinental Drive, Sept. 20, 7:09 p.m.
• Damaged Property, 500 block 3rd St., Sept. 21, 3:11 p.m.
• Family Disturbance and Obstruction, Leather Chaps and Bowstring Road, Sept. 22, 8:18 a.m.
• Domestic Violence and Assault, 1300 block Baptist Road, Sept. 23, 10:31 a.m.
• Forgery, 1200 block Baptist Road, Sept. 23, 12:20 p.m.
• Shoplifting and Narcotics Possession, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 23, 12:41 p.m.
• Trespassing and Harassment, 1000 block Baptist Road, Sept. 23, 5:09 p.m.
• Burglary, 200 block Talus Road, Sept. 24, 5:05 a.m.
• Fraud, 100 block Walters Creek Drive, Sept. 24, 1:57 p.m.
• Aggravated Assault, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Sept. 25, 5:49 p.m.
• Criminal Tampering, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Sept. 25, 10:08 p.m.