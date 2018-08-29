The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 14-20. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.

• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Aug. 14, 3:02 a.m.

• Sexual Assault, 10700 block Thunder Mountain Ave., Aug. 14, 12:45 p.m.

• Harassment, 9900 block Federal Drive, Aug. 17, 10:58 a.m.

• Assault, 10700 block Thunder Mountain Ave., Aug. 17, 10:04 p.m.

• Domestic Violence, 800 block Yellow Jasper Point, Aug. 18, 7:05 p.m.

• Assault, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Aug. 18, 7:56 p.m.

• Robbery, 1800 block Cypress Semi Drive, Aug. 19, 11:45 a.m.

The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 15-21. Info published with permission from Monument PD.

• Failure to Appear – Warrant Arrest, 2nd St. and U.S. Highway 105, Aug. 15, 8:20 p.m.

• Theft, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 16, 11:23 a.m.

• Domestic Problem, 200 block 2nd St., Aug. 16, 10:07 p.m.

• Fraud, 15000 block Struthers Road, Aug. 18, 2:09 p.m.

• Failure to Appear – Warrant Arrest, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 18, 7:25 p.m.

• Domestic Problem, 200 block Reading Way, Aug. 19, 10:44 a.m.

• Check Fraud, 40 block 3rd St., Aug. 21, 11:19 a.m.

• Check Fraud, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 21, 3:22 p.m.

• DUI, Jackson Creek Parkway and Lyons Trail Road, Aug. 21, 10:16 p.m.

