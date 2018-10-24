The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 9-15. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Suspicious Circumstances, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 9, 7:49 a.m.
• Suspicious Vehicle, 1100 block Middle Creek Parkway, Oct. 12, 3:06 a.m.
• Suspicious Vehicle, 1100 block Bridle Oaks Lane, Oct. 12, 3:12 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Oct. 13, 11:04 p.m.
• Robbery, 13500 block Meadowgrass Drive, Oct. 15, 6:54 a.m.
• Sexual Assault, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 15, 2:42 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 10-16. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Shoplifting, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 10, 4:22 p.m.
• Menacing and Assault, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Oct. 10, 9:02 p.m.
• DUI and Assaulting a Peace Officer, 1100 block Baptist Road, Oct. 11, 9:27 p.m.
• Forgery, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 14, 11:23 a.m.
• Domestic Violence and Warrant Arrest, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Oct. 14, 4:16 p.m.
• Possession of Meth, 500 block 3rd St., Oct. 14, 4:47 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 14, 9:54 p.m.
• Criminal Trespass and Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Oct. 16, 8:02 a.m.
• Warrant Service, 15000 block Lacuna Drive, Oct. 16, 10:30 a.m.