The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 16-22. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Subject with Weapon, 13000 block Bass Pro Drive, Oct. 17, 12:19 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 17, 8:49 a.m.
• Burglary, 3000 block Looking Glass Way, Oct. 17, 4:32 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 18, 1:47 p.m.
• Burglary, 300 block Spectrum Loop, Oct. 19, 9:37 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 9400 block Federal Drive, Oct. 20, 10:04 p.m.
• Fraud, 900 block Prickly Pear Place, Oct. 21, 2:22 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Fieldwood Court, Oct. 22, 4:58 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 17-20. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• DUI, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 17, 8:41 a.m.
• DUI, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 17, 11:17 a.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 17000 block Cross Timber Grove, Oct. 19, 2:45 p.m.
• Vehicle Repossession, 400 block Highway 105, Oct. 20, 3:29 p.m.