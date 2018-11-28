The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Nov. 13-19. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary, 1000 block Kelso Place, Nov. 13, 8 a.m.
• Theft, 12200 block Gunstock Drive, Nov. 15, 3:31 p.m.
• Harassment, 1400 block Cycle Heights, Nov. 15, 5:38 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Nov. 18, 9:02 p.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.