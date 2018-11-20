The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Nov. 6-12. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Drugs, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Nov. 6, 12:49 p.m.
• Harassment, 11700 block Cloudy Creek Court, Nov. 7, 5:40 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 100 block Spectrum Loop, Nov. 10, 10:34 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1500 block Peregrine Vista Heights, Nov. 11, 10:37 a.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.