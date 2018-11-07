The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 23-29. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 23, 8:12 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 23, 11:46 a.m.
• Theft, 11300 block New Voyager Heights, Oct. 24, 7:30 a.m.
• Theft, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 25, 12:13 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 700 block Copper Center Parkway, Oct. 25, 7:52 p.m.
• Burglary, 2600 block Cinnabar Road, Oct. 27, 7:07 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2100 block Silver Creek Drive, Oct. 28, 1:20 a.m.
• Assault, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Oct. 29, 10:27 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 24-30. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Violation of Protection Order, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 24, 6:25 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 24, 8:31 p.m.
• Fraud, 600 block Highway 105, Oct. 25, 9:00 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 25, 2:20 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 26, 1:03 p.m.
• Disorderly Conduct, 1300 block Mica Way, Oct. 26, 8:26 p.m.
• Trespassing, 15000 block Struthers Road, Oct. 28, 8:07 a.m.
• Robbery, 900 block Baptist Road, Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m.