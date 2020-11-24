In less than a week’s time earlier this fall, two moose found themselves in bad spots, requiring my colleagues and I at Colorado Parks and Wildlife to relocate them. One was a cow moose in a busy Colorado Springs park. Another was a bull moose that apparently wanted to enlist in the Army at Fort Carson.
In that same week, a third moose was sighted on the west side of State Highway 115. This yearling bull was far enough away from heavily populated areas that we are hoping he travels back west on his own.
Then, the park-loving cow moose hiked 30 miles down Ute Pass and got into trouble at the city pool in Manitou Springs. Our staff had to dart her again and relocate her even deeper in the mountains.
And that same day, a “spike bull” — indicating a young adult with only a single prong antler — surfaced in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood and later in a lake at The Broadmoor resort. We also got calls about yet another cow moose in Stratton Open Space.
For a girl who loves moose, I consider myself very lucky to have the opportunity to work with these majestic animals.
It’s also a good time to tell the story of how Colorado Parks and Wildlife restored moose to the state and what the future might hold for us and these twig-munching, wetland-loving largest member of the deer species.
Historic records dating to the 1850s report moose wandering into northern Colorado from Wyoming. But they were considered transient and a stable breeding population was never established. Records from the era typically involved hunters sighting or harvesting a single bull moose.
In 1978, CPW started reintroducing moose in North Park (Walden area) with 12 from Utah and 12 from Wyoming. Since then, there have been several additional successful reintroductions across the state. Moose have naturally expanded across much of the northwestern part of the state and are expanding to the south and east.
Unlike a lot of states where moose populations are declining, Colorado’s moose population is healthy and increasing. CPW estimates our moose herd statewide is approaching 3,000.
The program is so successful moose are pushing out of the high country and into the Front Range. This year’s moose boom in the Pikes Peak region could become the new normal.
We’ve had a few moose in the Pikes Peak area for years. Ask longtime Black Forest residents and they’ll tell you about their well-kept secret moose. We also hear of them from time-to-time along the Palmer Divide near Monument and Palmer Lake and on the Air Force Academy.
And every few years, a moose will explore Monument and Fountain creeks, causing quite a stir when spotted downtown.
Most of the time, these wandering explorer moose head back west on their own. We prefer not to put hands on them. But on occasion, we have to intervene.
Based on an increased number of sightings in town and out on the trails, we believe the moose population is increasing in the Pikes Peak region.
You may be wondering why we’ve had so many moose coming into the city recently.
This time of year, moose are traveling to find new territories and mates. The younger animals are often pushed to travel farther and sometimes find themselves in bad spots with poor moose habitat, such as a park surrounded by busy streets.
So, let me help you get to know these new neighbors. In Colorado we have the smallest subspecies of moose, the Shiras moose. Bulls can be up to 1,000 pounds and six feet tall.
Moose prefer areas close to lakes, rivers and wetlands where they can feed on aquatic vegetation, willows and aspens. Moose are excellent swimmers, and it is such a memorable moment to see one swim across a lake.
While it is exciting to see a moose, it is important to understand that moose can be very dangerous and unpredictable.
Here are some tips to keep you safe if you encounter a moose:
• Moose and dogs do not get along: Moose do not differentiate between their natural predator, wolves, and dogs. They will not hesitate to attack a dog. Moose will chase a dog back to its owner, sometimes attacking the owner as well. Keep dogs on a short leash, avoid walking in dense willows/trees, or leave your canine friend at home.
• Signs of an aggressive moose: Ears will be laid back; hair on back will stand up, it may lick its snout.
• Back away and take cover: If a moose is showing signs it is uncomfortable with your presence, back away. If chased by a moose, run as fast as you can to take cover by placing something like a tree or car between you and the moose.
• Maintain a safe distance: Moose can run up to 35 mph. Keep a safe distance between you and the moose. Moose do not usually yield to people on trails. Give the moose the right of way or wait for it to move on. This summer, while hiking in northern Colorado, I had to wait 45 minutes for a moose to get off the trail.
• DO NOT FEED MOOSE: Not only is this illegal, it draws moose into urban areas and creates a potential dangerous situation.
Please do your part to avoid conflicts with moose and keep them wild.
Cassidy English holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. She works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in southwestern El Paso County and Colorado Springs.