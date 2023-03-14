Monument • With a vacancy announced among seats of the Lewis Palmer School District Board of Education directors, applications for appointment to the open seat are now online and being accepted until March 31.

The Lewis Palmer School District Board of Education had a work session March 6 online, and streamed live from the district’s YouTube channel, where it discussed and determined the last details of the application process and timeline to fill the board’s District 1 director open seat. The seat was vacated Feb. 21 with the resignation of Chris Taylor from the board as the former board president and his wife are relocating to Utah.

Board vice president Theresa Phillips ran the meeting as discussion quickly determined requirements for the application would include a resume with an applicant’s work history, a list of at least three personal/professional references with contact information and a series of baseline questions for the existing board members to review.

“My goal is to make this the most effective process possible,” board treasurer Ron Schwartz said. “The more complete the applications can be, the better. The simple fact of the matter is, you don’t know if somebody is a quality asset to the team for a good 3-6 months, so anything we can do to vet that and ensure we have someone good for the citizens, good for the students and good for the team would be very valuable.”

Schwartz and others said it was important to have the expectation of the time commitment involved in serving on the board made clear in the application process. It determined the minimum requirements, including regularly scheduled meetings, workshops and the time involved for their preparation would be listed.

The online application also lists “volunteer opportunities to engage with the schools and community at large which varies each month and allows directors to develop a relationship and understanding of the district as a whole.”

Superintendent Dr. K.C. Somers said it was also important to be clear for candidates and the community the individual appointed to the seat would serve from April until November of this year. Because of the timing of Taylor’s resignation, an individual elected to serve District 1 in the November election would serve a two-year term, while other district’s up for reelection this fall would be for four-year terms.

Board secretary Tiffiney Upchurch asked if there was an opportunity for some sort of meet and greet event for the community to meet the candidates which advance to the interview portion of the process. Somers said the candidates’ responses from the online application as well as their interviews would be available online for the community to offer public input.

The last day to submit applications is March 31 at noon. Applications will be reviewed that afternoon and a list of applicants advancing to the interview process will be selected at that time.

Notice announcing a public meeting for the board to conduct interviews will be made April 3. A special meeting and work session will be April 4, time is yet to be determined, when candidates will have their interviews at the start of the meeting.

Prior to April 17, a special meeting will be scheduled to appoint the new director. Following the appointment, the acting president will call all interview candidates to notify them of the decision. At the April 17 regular meeting of the board, the new director will be in attendance and take his or her oath of office.

If reorganization of the board positions has not yet occurred by the April 17 meeting, it must be established prior to April 21, within 60 days of the announcement of the vacancy.